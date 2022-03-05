A spot in the Kentucky Derby will be on the line when seven three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 San Felipe Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. The San Felipe awards 85 Derby qualification points to the top four finishers on a 50-20-10-5 basis, virtually guaranteeing the winner a spot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby starting gate. On Saturday, the lightning-quick Forbidden Kingdom is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 San Felipe Stakes odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Doppelganger is the 9-5 second choice in the San Felipe Stakes 2022 field, but is ineligible for Derby qualification points.

Post time for the $400,000 race is 5:30 p.m. ET. With and inexperienced group of three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any San Felipe Stakes picks of your own.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit as the winner at 12-1, and that horse crossed the finish line first. In January, her SportsLine picks hit the exacta in the Sham Stakes. Anyone who has followed her lead is up huge.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 San Felipe Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. You can only see them here.

Top San Felipe Stakes picks for Saturday

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Forbidden Kingdom, even though he is the 8-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by Richard Mandella, Forbidden Kingdom returned in January from a 2 1/2-month layoff to win the San Vicente Stakes in his three-year-old debut. That victory was his second in four career starts.

But Yu has big concerns about Forbidden Kingdom's ability to go farther than 7/8 of a mile. "The rest will be chasing him, but I'm not convinced yet that he can hold the ground," she told SportsLine. Yu prefers another horse over the favorite.

How to make San Felipe Stakes picks for Saturday

Instead Yu's top pick is a horse who "should appreciate the added real estate" on Saturday. She also is high on a long shot who "stands to get the best trip" and send you straight to the pay window. She is including these horses in her 2022 San Felipe Stakes bets, and so should you. She's only sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 San Felipe Stakes? What horse who stands to get the best trip is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Check out the latest San Felipe Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the San Felipe Stakes, and find out.