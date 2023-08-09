The second 3ICE champion will be crowned this weekend in Philadelphia. The league's top four teams will go head-to-head in the Patrick Cup Championship from the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Following six weekends of regular season play, four teams have earned the right to battle for the Patrick Cup. No. 1 seed Team Murphy (5-1, 6.5 points) and No. 4 seed Team Johnston (3-3, 4.0 points) get the action started in the first semifinal game. Following that contest, No. 2 seed Team Patrick (4-2, 5.0 points) and Team Bourque (4-2, 4.5 points) will face off for the second spot in the title game.

Team Murphy forward Hank Krone, who leads the league with 15 points, will look to finish off his strong season by lifting the Patrick Cup. Team Patrick is led by Brandon Pirri, who scored 72 goals in 276 NHL games and is tied with Krone for the 3ICE lead in goals with 11.

Team Bourque will lean on the forward duo of Peter Lenes and Patrick Harper, who have combined for 21 points. If Team Johnston is going to pull off the upset and win the tournament as the No. 4 seed, it will probably be because of the goaltending tandem of Brandon Halverson and Evan Cowley. Those two sit atop the league in save percentage.

3ICE consists of three-on-three hockey played in two eight-minute halves. In lieu of power plays, teams are awarded penalty shots when the opposing team commits an infraction, and games go straight to a shootout instead of playing overtime.

How to watch 2023 3ICE Patrick Cup