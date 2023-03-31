Steve Asmussen can tie the record for wins by a trainer when he sends out two runners in the 2023 Arkansas Derby on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The 57-year-old Asmussen has won the Arkansas Derby four times, one shy of the record held by Todd Pletcher. On Saturday, Asmussen will go for Arkansas Derby win No. 5 with Red Route One and Harlocap. Red Route One is 3-1 in the 2023 Arkansas Derby odds, while Harlocap is a 15-1 longshot in the 11-horse 2023 Arkansas Derby field. The Tim Yakteen-trained Reincarnate is the 5-2 Arkansas Derby 2023 favorite.

The 2023 Arkansas Derby post time is 7:24 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Arkansas Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Since joining SportsLine in November 2021, her picks have cashed in the 2021 and 2022 Breeders' Cup Classics, Kentucky Oaks, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes, among other races. In February, she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, and last week she nailed the UAE Derby.

Top 2023 Arkansas Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Reincarnate, even though he is the 5-2 favorite. Formerly trained by Bob Baffert, Reincarnate has two wins, three seconds and one third in six career starts. Two starts ago, he won the Grade 3 Sham Stakes at Santa Anita.

In his last start, he was slow to get out of the gate and found himself at the back of the pack, a position with which he's unfamiliar. "He certainly has the talent, but because of the trouble in his last start, every wise guy is going to play him on Saturday and his price will be no good," Yu told SportsLine.

