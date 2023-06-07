Secretariat is arguably the top in the history of horse racing. The 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park will mark the 50-year anniversary of his epic 31-length romp to win the Triple Crown in 1973. Secretariat still holds the time record for all three legs of the Triple Crown and roughly 90,000 fans will come together to help celebrate his legacy at the third and final leg of the Triple Crown. Forte was the Kentucky Derby favorite before a race-day scratch, but he'll be back in action this weekend and is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds.

Tapit Trice is next among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses at 3-1, with sire Tapit already producing four Belmont winners during the course of his career. He's followed by Angel of Empire (7-2) and Preakness winner National Treasure (5-1). The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. In fact, Demling says Tapit Trice barely even hits the board. This Todd Pletcher-trained foal was also a favorite ahead of the Kentucky Derby. His sire, Tapit, has produced four other Belmont Stakes winners in the past.

However, Tapit Trice's performance at the Run for the Roses cast doubt on how Tapit Trice will perform at the Belmont Stakes 2023. He finished seventh at the Kentucky Derby, 9 1/4 lengths behind winner Mage, and that was after he broke late to pass up horses who ran out of gas. Even with the field being smaller at the Belmont Stakes, Tapit Trice runs the risk of running into traffic if he waits too long to break. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on National Treasure in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 5-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After breaking his maiden in his first start at Del Mar, National Treasure went winless in his next four starts. However, he finished fourth or better each time and all four runs were in graded-stakes races against quality fields.

At the 2023 Preakness Stakes, he was reunited with trainer Bob Baffert and he jumped out to an early lead. He then rallied back late while facing a challenge from Blazing Sevens to give Baffert his eighth Preakness win. All three of Baffert's previous wins at the Belmont Stakes came with horses who had won the Preakness, so he's well-versed in the three-week turnaround to prep for this 1 1/2-mile race. See who else to back here.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions, horses