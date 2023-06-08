While drawing the rail is not optimal in the Kentucky Derby, the No. 1 post has produced 23 winners entering the 2023 Belmont Stakes, 10 more winners than any other post. Tapit Shoes drew the rail for the Belmont Stakes 2023 on Saturday, but is still a 20-1 longshot. Forte is the 5-2 favorite and drew the No. 6 post among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses. That post has produced just seven winners, the fewest of any of the first seven posts. Other contenders in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds include Angel of Empire (7-2) and National Treasure (5-1).

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the 2023 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his horse racing picks and predictions.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. In fact, Demling says Tapit Trice barely even hits the board. The horse won races at one mile, 1 1/16 miles and 1 1/8 miles heading into the Kentucky Derby. However, the extra distance did him in, as he finished a disappointing seventh place despite being the second favorite. At Belmont Park, he'll try to sustain at a race longer than the Derby, and Tapit Trice's pedigree doesn't indicate he can do so.

The horse was sired by Tapit, who also won at 1 1/8 miles, but finished ninth at the 2004 Kentucky Derby. It's not a stretch to surmise that 1 1/8 miles is the max for Tapit Trice, and Demling points out that the horse was fortunate to nab a seventh-place finish at the Derby. Demling notes that Tapit Trice passed several tired horses for that finish. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on National Treasure in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 5-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The horse had failed to win his first four stakes races before his surprising victory at the Preakness. He is the son of Quality Road, a four-time Grade 1 winner, including the 2010 Metropolitan Handicap at Belmont Park.

National Treasure's connections set him apart in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, as his co-owners, trainer and jockey all have previous victories in this race. Demling believes the longer, 1 1/2-mile distance will favor National Treasure. Demling sees the horse as one that's still ascending and believes he can sustain the distance at Belmont Park. "I loved his fight in the Preakness Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. "I think he would have still won going further." See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track."

2023 Belmont Stakes odds below

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions, horses