Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire and National Treasure are the four 2023 Belmont Stakes horses garnering the most attention entering the 155th running on Saturday, June 10. All four horses have the pedigree and results to feel confident approaching the 2023 Belmont Stakes, but who are the next horses up that can shock the rest of the 2023 Belmont Stakes field? Arabian Lion and Arcangelo are tied for the fifth-lowest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds to win at 10-1. Arabian Lion is the son of Justify, the 2018 and most recent Triple Crown winner. Arcangelo has two wins in four career races, most recently winning the Peter Pan Stakes on May 13.

Can either of them challenge Forte as the 3-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes 2023? Tapit Trice (7-2), Angel of Empire (4-1) and National Treasure (6-1) follow with the next lowest odds among the 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders. The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the 2023 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his horse racing picks and predictions.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. He was considered one of the top horses at the Kentucky Derby after winning his previous four races, including the Blue Grass Stakes in April. However, he was a major disappointment at Churchill Downs, finishing in a distant seventh with his lowest speed figure in his last five races.

The Belmont Stakes 2023 will be a brutal field for Tapit Trice to deal with, as it includes the Preakness Stakes winner, a horse that finished ahead of him at the Derby and the Derby favorite who was scratched before the race.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One was in the mix for the majority of the Preakness Stake before finishing fourth. The chestnut colt faded from National Treasure and Blazing Sevens in the final stretch, but was a contender until the last few furlongs.

The Preakness Stakes was the eighth straight graded race for Red Route One, who has shown the ability to rebound from a disappointing running. He finished sixth in the Arkansas Derby, which put his Triple Crown season in question, but Red Route One won the ensuing Bath House Row. There was a 21-day turnaround between the Arkansas Derby and Bath House Row and an identical three-week training period between the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Red Route One has never finished outside the top six in 10 career races against the top horses in his age group. At 20-1 odds, there's enough upside to play Red Route One as one of the 2023 Belmont Stakes sleepers.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track."

The latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds are below.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses