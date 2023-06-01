The 2023 Belmont Stakes will go a long way in determining the top three-year-old horse as the Triple Crown season comes to a close. Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure is expected to be in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field, though Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not be among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses. Perhaps the most intriguing of the 2023 Belmont Stakes contenders expected to run is Forte. The Kentucky Derby favorite scratched at Churchill Downs the morning of the race, but heads to Belmont Park on Saturday, June 10 as the favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds at 3-1.

Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is 7-2, followed by Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire (4-1) and National Treasure (6-1). The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. Tapit Trice finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby despite taking off with the second-lowest odds. He was at the back of the pace after a half-mile and was never a serious factor to win.

Todd Pletcher trains Tapit Trice, but he also has his attention on Forte, the early favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice is also the son of Tapit, who has produced four previous Belmont Stakes winners, and the 1 1/2-mile run would seem to benefit a distance horse like Tapit Trice. The gray colt has four victories in six career races, but he's never run against as accomplished of a field as he'll see at Belmont Park. There are reasons to like Tapit Trice, but his recent results don't indicate he can defeat a strong 2023 Belmont Stakes field. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One settled for fourth at the Preakness after the pace didn't work in his favor.

However, trainer Steve Asmussen saw enough from him to point him to the Belmont Stakes 2023. In total, Red Route One has hit the board four times in graded stakes races since last October, including a win in the Bath House Row in April. Demling is much higher on him than the oddsmakers are, telling SportsLine, "He'll be trying in the end here." See who else to back here.

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track."

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses