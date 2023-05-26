The 2023 Belmont Stakes won't have a Triple Crown at stake, but it may provide the opportunity for horse racing fans to see Forte run. Forte was the Kentucky Derby favorite and the perceived top three-year-old horse before being scratched with a foot injury at Churchill Downs. He wasn't cleared in time to run in the Preakness Stakes, but he's expected to be in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 10. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by National Treasure (6-1), the Bob Baffert trainee who won the Preakness Stakes.

Tapit Trice is 7-2 and Angel of Empire is 4-1 among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses. The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the 2023 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his horse racing picks and predictions.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. After Forte was scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby, Tapit Trice spent the majority of the day as co-favorite with Angel of Empire.

However, the Blue Grass Stakes winner wasn't much of a factor in a race full of horses coming from off the pace at Churchill Downs. The Belmont Stakes 2023 is expected to have a similar, albeit less crowded vibe, which might not set up well for Tapit Trice.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One won the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park on April 22 after a disappointing sixth place in the Arkansas Derby.

Red Route One finished fourth in the Preakness Stakes, his eighth straight graded race. The chestnut colt has finished near the top in the majority of races against the top horses in his age group, finishing second twice and no worse than sixth. He has two wins in 10 races as one of the most experienced horses in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field. At 20-1, Red Route One provides value in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track."

The 2023 Belmont Stakes odds are listed below.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses