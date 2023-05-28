With Mage winning the Kentucky Derby and National Treasure winning the Preakness Stakes, there won't be a Triple Crown winner at the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10. However, most are expecting a strong 2023 Belmont Stakes field at Belmont Park for the "Test of Champions." Forte, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire were all among the Kentucky Derby favorites after major prep race wins and all three could get the chance to run against each other in the Belmont Stakes 2023. Forte was scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby as the favorite because of a bruised foot, but he recently worked a half-mile and is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds.

Tapit Trice is 7-2 among the 2023 Belmont Stakes horses, while Angel of Empire is 4-1.The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. Like Forte, Tapit Trice is trained by Todd Pletcher and likely to take heavy action given that his sire, Tapit, has produced four previous Belmont winners. However, even though he's bred for distance, his speed figures haven't been improving and his running style is likely to put him in a crowd again.

Tapit Trice prefers to stalk the pace and there are likely to be several other 2023 Belmont Stakes horses jockeying for similar position, just as they were in the Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice went off as the 9-2 second favorite at Churchill Downs, but was never a factor and finished a disappointing seventh. He should be better over the added distance, but not enough to justify his status as second favorite, according to Demling. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Red Route One is coming off a fourth-place run at the Preakness Stakes, his eighth straight graded race. Even a strong 2023 Belmont Stakes field shouldn't intimidate the chestnut colt with that amount of big-race experience.

Red Route One is backed by one of the most successful trainers in horse racing, Steve Asmussen. The 57-year-old has more than 10,000 career victories, including when Creator won the Belmont Stakes in 2016. Red Route One won the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park on April 22 in his last race before the Preakness Stakes. At 20-1 odds and the proven ability to run with the best horses in the world, Red Route One is an intriguing play to win the 2023 Belmont Stakes, according to Demling. See who else to back here.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses