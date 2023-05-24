The 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 10 will mark the third and final leg of the horse racing Triple Crown. While there likely won't be a horse who has competed in all three legs this season, the 2023 Belmont Stakes field is expected to be brimming with quality at Belmont Park. Forte was the race favorite the morning of the Kentucky Derby, but was scratched just hours before the race by a state veterinarian. Trainer Todd Pletcher has been happy with how the Florida Derby winner has been training and could get his chance to run in a Triple Crown race. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, while Preakness winner National Treasure is 6-1 and Angel of Empire is 4-1 after a third-place showing at Churchill Downs.

The expected 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 10. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 7-2. The Blue Grass Stakes winner finished a seventh as one of the favorites in the Kentucky Derby.

While the 2023 Belmont Stakes distance likely won't be an issue for this son of Tapit by Danzatrice, a field full of closers could be given how he fared at Churchill Downs. His speed figures haven't improved and he's a horse Demling is likely to avoid at the top as he constructs his 2023 Belmont Stakes tickets.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Red Route One in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Experience and pedigree aren't the end-all-be-all in horse racing, but they both help in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes. The 2023 Bath House Row Stakes winner has already raced 10 times in his career and as yet another son of legendary sire Tapit, he's bred for distance.

Tapit already counts four Belmont Stakes winners among his progeny, including 2021 champion Essential Quality. Despite the race not setting up for his running style, Red Route One ran a decent fourth at Pimlico and Demling expects him to be coming hard late at Belmont. See who else to back here.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses