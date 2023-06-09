The 2023 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes 2023 will mark the 155th running and a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown-win. Widely considered to be the top horse of all time, Secretariat won the 1973 Belmont Stakes by a whopping 31 lengths to become the ninth horse in history to complete the Triple Crown. His time of 2:24 in the race remains a record to this day. Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Tapit Trice (3-1), Angel of Empire (7-2) and National Treasure (5-1). There will be nine horses in the 2023 Belmont Stakes field.

The 2023 Belmont Stakes post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling, given his dominant Belmont track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the Belmont Stakes 2023 having nailed the winner of the final Triple Crown race four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anybody following him in those races saw huge returns.

Now, with the 2023 Belmont Stakes approaching, Demling is sharing his horse racing picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2023 Belmont Stakes, Demling is fading Tapit Trice, even though he's one of the top favorites at 3-1. In fact, Demling says Tapit Trice barely even hits the board. With four wins in six career starts, Tapit Trice is one of the more accomplished horses in the 2023 Belmont Stakes lineup. However, he's coming off a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby after going off as the second favorite.

The son of Tapit has a preference for stalking the pace, but jockey Luis Saez couldn't get him into position against a brisk pace and he needed to pass several faltering horses late just to finish in the top half of the field. Tapit has produced four previous Belmont winners, but this is a race that could set up similarly to the Kentucky Derby, with several of the horses preferring to come from off the pace. That's why Demling isn't particularly thrilled with the price given Tapit Trice's most recent performance. See who else to fade here.

Another stunner: Demling is high on National Treasure in the Belmont Stakes 2023, even though he's a 5-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Quality Road out of Treasure broke his maiden at Del Mar last September and finished second, third, third and fourth over his next four starts in graded-stakes races against quality fields.

He was transferred back to Bob Baffert's barn prior to the Preakness Stakes and turned in a strong performance to become Baffert's eighth Preakness winner. National Treasure went straight to the front and fended off Blazing Sevens in a three-furlong battle. Now, he's a serious candidate to pull off the Preakness-Belmont double under Baffert's tutelage, with the legendary trainer having pulled off the feat on three previous occasions. See who else to back here.

How to make 2023 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Instead, Demling is also high on a double-digit longshot who has "looked sharp in his return to the track." Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2023? And which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta at the Preakness and has called four of the last five Belmont winners.

2023 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions, horses