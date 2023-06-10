Jena Antonucci can become the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race when she sends out Peter Pan Stakes winner Arcangelo in the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. A trainer since 2010, Antonucci has won 160 races and her horses have earned more than $6.3 million in her career, but she has never started a horse in a Triple Crown race. That will change on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes 2023 when she saddles the improving Arcangelo, who is an 8-1 longshot in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. Forte (5-2) and Tapit Trice (3-1), who are both trained by Todd Pletcher, are the favorite and second choice, respectively, in the nine-horse 2023 Belmont Stakes field.

Post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. With an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby. In last year's Belmont Stakes, she correctly picked the winner (Mo Donegal) and exacta (Mo Donegal and Nest).

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last three weeks, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds, made her picks and constructed her 2023 Belmont Stakes bets. Click here to see them.

Top Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Forte, even though he is the reigning two-year-old champion and 5-2 Belmont Stakes favorite. Forte is undoubtedly the most accomplished horse in the 2023 Belmont Stakes lineup. He has won four Grade 1 races in his career, while the rest of the field has won three combined.

However, because of his scratch on the morning of the Kentucky Derby and also missing the Preakness Stakes, he faces the challenge of going the Belmont distance of 1 1/2 miles off a 10-week layoff, which is not the ideal preparation for this marathon race. "Forte is hard to ignore, but there are enough reasons to play against him," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is using Forte only sparingly in her 2023 Belmont Stakes bets. See which 2023 Belmont Stakes horses Yu is backing at SportsLine.

How to make Belmont Stakes picks

Yu's top pick is a horse who is "finding his stride." She also is high on a horse who has a chance to "run a big one." She's only sharing which 2023 Belmont Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2023, and which horse drew the perfect post? See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds below and then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the insider who nailed last year's exacta, and find out.