Reigning two-year-old champion Forte will make his long-awaited Triple Crown debut when he faces eight other horses in the 2023 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte was the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby five weeks ago, but was scratched from the race with a minor foot bruise. Because of the timing, he also could not run in the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. However Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Belmont Stakes odds. Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice is the 3-1 second choice in the nine-horse 2023 Belmont Stakes field.

Post time is 7:02 p.m. ET. With an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any Belmont Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby. In last year's Belmont Stakes, she correctly picked the winner (Mo Donegal) and exacta (Mo Donegal and Nest).

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last three weeks, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks.

Top Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Forte, even though he is the reigning two-year-old champion and 5-2 Belmont Stakes favorite. A son of Violence, Forte has six wins in seven career starts. He has won his last five races, including the Florida Derby in his last start.

However, because of a minor foot bruise, he was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on the morning of the race and will enter the 1½-mile Belmont Stakes 2023 on a 10-week layoff. "Forte is hard to ignore, but there are enough reasons to play against him," Yu told SportsLine.

How to make Belmont Stakes picks

Yu's top pick is a horse who is "finding his stride." She also is high on a horse who has a chance to "run a big one."

