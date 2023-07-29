The West Coast's best sprinters will square off when the starting gate opens in the 2023 Bing Crosby Stakes on Saturday at Del Mar. The Grade 1 race is the first stakes on the West Coast to guarantee a berth to the Breeders' Cup Sprint to the winner, which makes the Bing Crosby Stakes 2023 one of Del Mar's premier races of the year. On Saturday, Dr. Schivel is the 7-2 favorite in the 2023 Bing Crosby Stakes odds. Spirit of Makena, The Chosen Vron and Anarchist are tied for second in the Bing Crosby 2023 odds in the 12-horse Bing Crosby Stakes 2023 field at 4-1.

Post time for the $400,000 Bing Crosby Stakes 2023 is 9:39 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what red-hot racing handicapper and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Bing Crosby Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. And last week she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Anarchist, even though he's one of the top favorites at 4-1. A $75,000 purchase three years ago, Anarchist has made more than $230,000 in his career. He is coming off a second place finish in the True North Stakes on the Belmont Stakes undercard.

However, Anarchist has been a bit camera-shy and he has six runner-up finishes in 10 career starts versus just two wins. "I don't like the fact that he prefers to run second than win," Yu told SportsLine.

