The Bob Baffert-trained Faiza can stake her claim as the best three-year-old filly in the country when she leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course. A $725,000 purchase last year, Faiza is a perfect 5-for-5 in her career. She is coming off a 6½-length win in the Santa Anita Oaks. On Friday, she is the 7-5 favorite in the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds. Merlazza is the 6-1 second choice in the 12-horse 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes field. Balpool (8-1), Sacred Wish (10-1), Hoosier Philly (10-1) and Miracle (10-1) round out the top six 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes horses according to oddsmakers.

One surprise: Weir is high on Sacred Wish, even though she is a 10-1 longshot. Trained by George Weaver, Sacred Wish has one win, one second and one third in three career starts. She is coming off second-place finish in the Gulfstream Park Oaks.

However, that was her first start going beyond six furlongs and going around one turn. "I'm expecting a better effort in her second start routing," Weir told SportsLine.

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds, post positions, horses