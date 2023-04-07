The Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice will look to win his fourth straight race when he faces 10 other horses in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. A 3-year-son of Tapit, Tapit Trice has three wins and a third in four career starts. He is coming off a win in the Tampa Bay Derby. The Blue Grass Stakes 2023 will be his final prep prior to the Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Blue Grass Stakes odds. The Brad Cox-trained Verifying is 3-1 in the 11-horse Blue Grass Stakes 2023 field, while Raise Cain (9-2), Blazing Sevens (6-1) and Sun Thunder (10-1) round out the top five on the odds board.

Post time for the $1 million race is 5:15 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Blue Grass Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team who is based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851.

And last week he hit the late Pick 4 on Saturday at Gulfstream Park for $641 and the exacta in the Florida Derby for $78.

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not Tapit Trice, even though he is the 5-2 morning-line favorite. A $1.3 million purchase two years ago, Tapit Trice has emerged as third in the odds for early Kentucky Derby wagers, behind only Forte and Kingsbarns. He is coming off a last-to-first win in the Tampa Bay Derby.

But Weir was not impressed with that victory. "Considering the field he faced at Tampa and the fact that he looked beaten for about 90% of that race with jockey Luis Saez in full-drive mode for over half a mile, I'm inclined to take a stand against him," Weir told SportsLine.

Instead, Weir's top pick is a double-digit longshot who is "the most interesting horse in the race." He also is high on another double-digit longshot who has "done little wrong on the track."

