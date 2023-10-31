The 2023' Breeders Cup Classic will take place on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic post draw took place on Monday, finalizing the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic horses. Arcangelo won the 2023 Belmont Stakes and followed up that Triple Crown victory with a win at the Travers Stakes. His connections will hope he can enhance his prospects of winning horse of the year with a win on Saturday, but he'll have the difficult task of breaking from the No. 1 post. However, he's still one of the favorites in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds at 7-2.

The Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Knight has three wins in four career starts and is the 3-1 favorite for Saturday's race with a $6 million purse on the line. The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 6:40 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He is fading White Abarrio, even though he's one of the favorites in the Breeders' Cup Classic odds at 4-1. In fact, Demling says the four-year-old with two career Grade 1 wins doesn't even hit the board at Santa Anita on Saturday.

Sired by Race Day out of the Into Mischief mare Catching Diamonds, White Abarrio is trained by Richard E. Dutrow Jr. and owned by Clap Embroidery. He'll break from the No. 3 post with Irad Ortiz Jr. in the mount after riding him to a victory in the Whitney Stakes in August.

However, Demling has concerns about his ability to handle 10 furlongs. White Abarrio has only raced 1 1/4 miles once in his career, finishing a disappointing 16th at the 2022 Kentucky Derby after winning the Florida Derby. After winning four of his first five starts, he's only won twice in his last nine races. See which horses to pick here.

