The nation's top horses will head to the West Coast this year for the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, November 4. The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic field is headlined by multiple 2023 Triple Crown race winners as Arcangelo, the Belmont Stakes winner, and Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, are both expected to run. They'll be challenged by Arabian Knight and Geaux Rocket Ride, the 1-2 respective finishers in the 2023 Pacific Classic.

Arcangelo is the favorite at 7-2 in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds as he looks to extend his winning streak to five. Arabian Knight (4-1), Geaux Rocket Ride (5-1), Ushba Tesoro (6-1) and White Abarrio (8-1) are among the other early 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders, while Mage is a longer shot at 20-1. The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 6:40 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He isn't picking Arcangelo, the favorite, to win. The 3-year-old colt is on a four-race winning streak, with three of those victories coming in graded-stakes events: The Belmont Stakes (G1), the Peter Pan (G3) and the Travers Stakes (G1).

However, this will be his first run at Santa Anita and that brings a level of concern. He's also racing against multiple horses who ran well in the Pacific Classic in September. While Demling believes Arcangelo has a shot to win it, he is not labeling him his top choice to win the Breeders' Cup Classic 2023.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Geaux Rocket Ride, even though he's a longshot at 5-1. The Richard Mandella-trained colt has never finished worse than second in five career races. He's won three of those, including a graded-stakes win at the Haskell Stakes (G1) in July.

He was barely edged out by Arabian Knight as he ran an impressive 2:03.19 in the Pacific Classic, wone f the top late-summer horse races. Demling's only concern is that Geaux Rocket Ride missed training time in October due to a fever, but outside of that, he loves everything he's seen from this promising contender. See which horses to pick here.

