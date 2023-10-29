Kentucky Derby winner Mage will try to score another big victory when he races in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Saturday, November 4. Mage finished third in the Preakness, second in the Haskell Stakes and seventh in the Travers Stakes before taking a two-month break. He is a 20-1 longshot in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, putting him near the bottom of the horse racing odds board. Arcangelo is the 7-2 Breeders' Cup Classic favorite, sitting ahead of Arabian Knight (4-1) and Ushba Tesoro (6-1). Geaux Rocket Ride, who was 5-1, was injured while training at Santa Anita and won't run in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2023.

Arabian Knight is trained by Bob Baffert, who has won this race four times. The son of Uncle Mo won the Pacific Classic in just his fourth career start, so he could be one of the popular 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic bets. The 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is 6:40 p.m. ET. You'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2022. This is the same expert who nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Demling also enters the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Additionally, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 tries. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic picks: He isn't picking Arcangelo, the favorite, to win. Arcangelo comes into the Breeders' Cup Classic 2023 on a 10-week layoff since his win at the Travers Stakes. The three-year-old will face older horses for the first time in his career, putting a four-race winning streak on the line.

He has only participated in two Grade 1 races in his career. Arabian Knight and White Abarrio are among several horses who can excel in the wide-open field, with multiple proven trainers having a stake in this race. Demling would not be shocked if Arcangelo wins, but there is better value elsewhere on the horse racing odds board.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Ushba Tesoro, even though he's a 6-1 longshot among the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders. "The Japanese horse has won six straight races, with five of them coming in Japan," Demling told SportsLine. "The Dubai World Cup winner was off for six months before a prep race win in Japan in late September." See which horses to pick here.

