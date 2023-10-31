The richest horse race in North America will take place on Saturday when 12 horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park. The Breeders' Cup Classic 2023 features a $6 million purse. For comparison, the purse for this year's Kentucky Derby was $3 million. The Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Knight is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Belmont and Travers Stakes winner Arcangelo was the 7-2 second choice in the Breeders' Cup Classic field, but will be scratched from the race with a left hind issue. Whitney Stakes winner White Abarrio and Dubai World Cup winner Ushba Tesoro are both 4-1. The rest of the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders are 10-1 or higher.

Post time for the 1¼-mile race is 6:40 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. And in July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.



Top 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Zandon, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. A four-year-old trained by Chad Brown, Zandon has three wins, six seconds and three thirds in 13 career starts. He is coming off a win in the Grade 2 Woodward Stakes.

Zandon likes to rally from off the pace and is expected to get a fair setup on Saturday with multiple speed horses in the race. "Jockey Frankie Dettori has been tabbed to ride and he has found a nice home at Santa Anita, so I think that is a fabulous move," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Zandon prominently in her wagers. You can see all of Yu's 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, contenders, post positions