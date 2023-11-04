Trainer Bob Baffert can add to his record number of wins by a trainer when he saddles the favorite, Arabian Knight, in the 2023 Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. The 70-year-old Baffert has won the race a record four times, with Bayern (2014), American Pharoah ('15), Arrogate ('16) and Authentic ('20). No other trainer has more than two wins. This year, he'll send out Arabian Knight, the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Belmont Stakes winner Arcangelo was the 7-2 second choice in the Classic field, but will scratch from the race and be retired. White Abarrio and Ushba Tesoro are now the co-second choices, at 4-1.

Post time for the 1¼-mile race is 6:40 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. And in July, she smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta.



One surprise: Yu is high on Zandon, even though he's a longshot at 12-1. Trained by four-time Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown, Zandon has one win and four seconds in five starts this year. He is coming off a victory in the Woodward Stakes, which earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 104, tied for the third-best last-race Beyer in the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic field.

The dirt track at Santa Anita can often favor horses on the inside on big race days such as the Breeders' Cup, and that's where Zandon will be on Saturday. "Trainer Chad Brown has told me he prefers the inside post to an outside one in this race because Zandon will be able to save ground without wasting energy," Yu told SportsLine. She is using Zandon prominently in her wagers. You can see all of Yu's 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic bets here.

2023 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, contenders, post positions