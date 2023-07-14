Chad Brown can add to his record number of victories by a trainer when he sends out four starters in the 2023 Diana Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Brown has won the Diana Stakes a record seven times, including six of the last seven years. On Saturday, he'll goes for No. 8 with four 2023 Diana Stakes horses: In Italian, Marketsegmentation, Whitebeam and Fluffy Socks. In Italian is the 2-5 favorite in the 2023 Diana Stakes odds, followed by Marketsegmentation (4-1), Whitebeam (5-1) and Fluffy Socks (8-1). Fev Rover (12-1), trained by Mark Casse, rounds out the five-horse 2023 Diana Stakes field.

Post time for the $500,000 race is 2:46 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Diana Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year.

Top Diana Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on Whitebeam, even though she's an underdog at 5-1. Bred and owned by powerful Juddmonte Farms, Whitebeam has four wins, two seconds and one third in eight career starts. She is coming off a victory in the Gallorette Stakes on the Preakness Stakes undercard.

That performance came one race after a runner-up finish in her first start in the United States. "Whitebeam is the new face this year and has run well in her first two U.S. starts since moving from Europe into Brown's barn," Weir told SportsLine.

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a horse with a strong "tactical speed advantage."

