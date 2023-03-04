New York's road to the 2023 Kentucky Derby continues on Saturday when a full field of 14 leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. The Gotham is the penultimate race among New York's Derby prep races and will be followed by the Wood Memorial on April 8. The Brad Cox-trained Eyeing Clover is the 4-1 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Gotham Stakes odds. Slip Mahoney, who also is trained by Cox, is second in the odds at 5-1. Carmel Road and Lugan Knight, who are both 6-1, round out the top four in the odds.



The 2023 Gotham Stakes post time is 4:56 p.m. ET. With a wide-open and full field set to leave the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Louisville, Ky.,-based racing expert Jody Demling has to say before making any 2023 Gotham Stakes picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last five years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic this past November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the country. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta.

Demling has handicapped the 2023 Gotham Stakes field.

Top 2023 Gotham Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling is high on Lugan Knight, who is tied for third in the odds, at 6-1. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Lugan Knight has two wins, one second and one third in four career starts. His first three starts came at six and 6½-furlongs.

But in his last start he stretched out to one mile for the first time and won gate-to-wire. "The son of Goldencents won the Jerome Stakes at Aqueduct in January and ships back in from Kentucky with another big shot," Demling told SportsLine. Demling is using Lugan Knight prominently in his wagers. See which horses to back at SportsLine.



Demling's top pick is a horse who "looks as if he could be the best of this bunch." Demling also is high on a double-digit longshot who "will be part of the early speed."



