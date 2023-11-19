The Montreal Alouettes (13-7) and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (15-4) collide on Sunday evening in the 2023 Grey Cup. This rivalry dates back to 1969, as Winnipeg leads Montreal 49-47-2 overall. The Blue Bombers have won three of the last four games against the Alouettes, including a 47-17 win over Montreal in Week 12.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET at Tim Horton's Field in Edmonton, Ontario. Winnipeg is an 8-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points that will be scored, is 47 in the latest Blue Bombers vs Alouettes odds. Before locking in any Alouettes vs. Blue Bombers picks, be sure to see the 2023 Grey Cup predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him finish 48-38 on all XFL and USFL spread picks in 2023, and he's 50-37-1 in the CFL this year. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Blue Bombers vs. Alouettes and just locked in his picks and 2023 Grey Cup predictions. Here are several betting lines and trends for Alouettes vs. Blue Bombers:

Blue Bombers vs Alouettes spread: Winnipeg -8

Blue Bombers vs Alouettes over/under: 47 points

Blue Bombers vs Alouettes money line: Winnipeg -420, Montreal +320

WPG: Blue Bombers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight playoff games

MTL: Under is 7-2 in Alouettes' last nine games overall

Why the Blue Bombers can cover

Winnipeg has a potent aerial attack. The Blue Bombers led the CFL in scoring (33) and placed second in passing yards per game (292.4). Quarterback Zach Collaros plays with poise and has the arm strength to push the ball downfield. Collaros was first in the league in passing touchdowns (33) and second in passing yards (4,252).

The offense features two players with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Receiver Dalton Schoen has good deep speed and attacks the field vertically. Schoen led the team in receptions (71), receiving yards (1,222), and touchdowns (10). Receiver Nic Demski is a shifty and nimble pass-catcher who creates separation due to his smooth route running. In 2023, Demski notched 67 catches for 1,006 yards and six scores.

Why the Alouettes can cover

The Alouettes also have stingy and effective defense. During the regular season, Montreal gave up the second-fewest points (21.8) and passing yards per game (238.7). In the Eastern Final win over Toronto Argonauts, Montreal forced seven turnovers. Defensive back Reggie Stubblefield played with tremendous energy and outstanding effort. Stubblefield has great instincts, logging a team-high 11 total tackles and one interception in the victory.

Linebacker Tyrice Beverette brings lights-out awareness and speed to the second level. Beverette wraps up consistently with solid play recognition skills. The New Jersey native led the team in total tackles (109) with four fumble recoveries. In his last outing, Beverette logged 10 total stops. This duo has shown the ability to rise up in big games and produce.

How to make Alouettes vs. Blue Bombers picks

