Arabian Knight was once considered among the favorites in Kentucky Derby futures, but owners Zedan Racing Stables made the surprising decision to take him off the Derby trail in the spring. Now, the talented three-year-old will return to action after a nearly six-month layoff at the 2023 Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park. The Bob Baffert-trained son of Uncle Mo out of Borealis Night is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Haskell Stakes odds after winning his first two starts. He's followed by Tapit Trice (3-1), Kentucky Derby winner Mage (3-1), Geaux Rocket Ride (9-2) and Extra Anejo (5-1) in the 2023 Haskell Stakes field.

Post time for the $1 million Haskell 2023 is 5:45 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Haskell Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year.

One surprise: Weir is high on Geaux Rocket Ride, even though he's an underdog at 9-2. A son of the undefeated Candy Ride by Beyond Grace, a daughter of Uncle Mo, didn't race at all as a two-year-old and was taken off the Derby trail because of an elevated fever during training. However, he's been impressive in limited action.

Geaux Rocket Ride broke his maiden in a six-furlong run at Santa Anita in January and followed up with a solid second-place finish behind eventual Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move at the San Felipe Stakes in March. After a three-month layoff, he returned to win the Affirmed Stakes last month and will run the Haskell Stakes 2023 with connections who have had success here. Trainer Richard Mandella won the 2000 Haskell Stakes with Dixie Union and jockey Mike Smith is a three-time Haskell winner.

Another stunner: Weir is fading Tapit Trice, one of the top favorites, leaving him out of his win and exacta bets entirely. After winning four of his first five starts, including graded-stakes wins at the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes, Tapit Trice's shine has dimmed after a disappointing Triple Crown season.

He went off as second favorite in the Kentucky Derby, but needed a late rally just to finish seventh. Then, he was among the betting favorites because of his distance pedigree in the Belmont Stakes and found himself out of position late again, needing a rally to get to third. You can see all of Weir's 2023 Haskell Stakes bets here.

