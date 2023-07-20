After a two-month break following a third-place run at the Preakness Stakes, Kentucky Derby winner Mage will return to action on Saturday in the 2023 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. Mage will be joined in the 2023 Haskell Stakes field by Tapit Trice, a two-time graded stakes winner who finished third in the Belmont Stakes. Both of those 2023 Haskell Stakes contenders are 3-1 in the 2023 Haskell Stakes odds, but Bob Baffert's Arabian Knight is the 5-2 favorite. Arabian Knight won his first two starts, but was taken off the Kentucky Derby trail by his ownership group to avoid rushing his development.

Post time for the $1 million Haskell 2023 is 5:45 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Haskell Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year.

One surprise: Weir is high on Geaux Rocket Ride, even though he's an underdog at 9-2. A horse who was taken off the Kentucky Derby trail, the California shipper returned from a three-month layoff to win the Affirmed Stakes last month. Now with two wins and a runner-up finish behind Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move at the San Felipe Stakes, he'll have three-time Haskell winner Mike Smith in the mount.

"It's always intriguing when trainer Richard Mandella (2000 Haskell Stakes winner with Dixie Union) ships a horse east, but this one still has to prove where he belongs in the 3-year-old ranks," Weir told SportsLine.

Another stunner: Weir is fading Tapit Trice, one of the top favorites, leaving him out of his win and exacta bets entirely. Yet another son of legendary sire Tapit, Tapit Trice went off as second-favorite at the Kentucky Derby and third favorite at the Belmont Stakes.

He wound up finishing a disappointing seventh at Churchill Downs in a race where he was never a factor and then needed a rally to finish third at Belmont Park. He's had a bad habit throughout his career of putting himself in poor position as he makes his push, a big reason why Weir is fading him at the Haskell Stakes 2023. You can see all of Weir's 2023 Haskell Stakes bets here.

Weir's top pick is a deep sleeper who was "was extremely impressive" in his last race.

Haskell Stakes odds 2023