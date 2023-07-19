Kentucky Derby winner Mage will return on Saturday when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. On the first Saturday in May, Mage used a powerful stretch run to overcome a slow start and win the Run for the Roses. Two weeks later, he finished third in the Preakness Stakes. The Haskell Stakes 2023 will be his first start since that race. Mage is 3-1 in the 2023 Haskell Stakes odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Knight, who did not compete in any of the Triple Crown races, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite among the 2023 Haskell Stakes contenders.

Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice also is 3-1 in the eight-horse 2023 Haskell Stakes field. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what red-hot racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last two months, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Top Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he is one of the top favorites. Listed at 3-1 on the morning line behind only the favorite Arabian Knight, Tapit Trice has four wins and two thirds in seven career starts. He is coming off a third place finish in the Belmont Stakes.

However, Tapit Trice has a habit of starting slowly and Yu doesn't like his off-the-pace running style for this race. "He is a grinder and will be making a turnback in distance, which I don't love," Yu told SportsLine.

How to make Haskell Stakes picks

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who "has a lot of upside." She also is high on a longshot whose trainer "seems to have this race figured out."

