Bob Baffert can add to his record number of wins by a trainer when he saddles the undefeated Arabian Knight in the 2023 Haskell Stakes on Saturday at Monmouth Park. The 70-year-old has won the Haskell a record nine times, most recently with Authentic in 2020. At the Haskell Stakes 2023, Baffert will go for No. 10 with Arabian Knight, one of the major contenders for the Kentucky Derby after starting his career a perfect 2-for-2 before being forced off the Triple Crown trail. Arabian Knight is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Haskell Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Blue Grass Stakes winner Tapit Trice are 3-1 in the eight-horse 2023 Haskell Stakes field. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what red-hot racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2023 Haskell Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager last year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since the end of February, she has crushed the Saudi Cup, riding a 15-1 winner, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. In the last two months, she has hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2023 Haskell Stakes lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is low on the chances of Tapit Trice, even though he is one of the top favorites. A $1.3 million purchase two years ago, Tapit Trice is best known for winning the Blue Grass in his final prep for the Kentucky Derby. Since then, he has finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby and third in the Belmont Stakes.

However, Yu does not believe that Tapit Trice is sharp enough to win the Haskell. "He is a grinder and will be making a turnback in distance, which I don't love," Yu told SportsLine. She likes four 2023 Haskell Sakes horses better than Tapit Trice and will not be using the horse in her 2023 Haskell Stakes betting strategy. You can see all of Yu's 2023 Haskell Stakes bets here.

How to make Haskell Stakes picks

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who "has a lot of upside." She also is high on a longshot whose trainer "seems to have this race figured out." She is including these horses in her 2023 Haskell Stakes bets. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2023 Haskell Stakes, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest Haskell Stakes 2023 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Haskell Stakes, and find out.

2023 Haskell Stakes odds, contenders, post positions