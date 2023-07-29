Reigning two-year-old champion Forte will try to bounce back from just his second career defeat when he leaves the starting gate in the 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. After being scratched from the Kentucky Derby and missing the Preakness Stakes, Forte finished second in the Belmont Stakes. He is the 7-5 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes odds. Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire and the brilliantly fast Saudi Crown are tied for second in the Jim Dandy 2023 odds at 5-2. Disarm and Hit Show round out the five-horse 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes field at 6-1.

Post time for the $500,000 Jim Dandy Stakes 2023 is 5:45 p.m. ET. With several accomplished horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for $1,678 and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s.

In April of this year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed the Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those are just some of his scores this year.

One surprise: Weir is completely fading Forte, even though he is the 7-5 morning-line favorite. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte has six wins and one second in eight career starts. In his last start, the Belmont Stakes, he looked hopelessly beaten around the far turn before rallying for second.

While the others in this field have improved as three-year-olds, Weir notes that Forte's top Beyer Speed Figure this year (100 in the Belmont) is the same as the one he received in winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November. "He hasn't really moved forward from his two-year-old races," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is not using Forte in any of his wagers. You can see all of Weir's 2023 Jim Dandy Stakes bets here.

