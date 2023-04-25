The 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs. The 2023 Kentucky Derby field has come into focus now that prep races are over. Practical Move already has a trio of graded stakes wins to his name, and the Tim Yakteen-trained thoroughbred finished second in the 2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 160 points. The Santa Anita Derby winner breezed through a half-mile workout in California last Saturday and is scheduled for one more workout before he is shipped to Churchill Downs.

The son of Practical Joke by Ack Naughty has proven speed and is one of the favorites in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds at 14-1. Todd Pletcher-trained Forte led the way with 190 qualifying points and nearly $2.4 million in career earnings. Accordingly, he's the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. Forte was a part of the sixth North American crop and is the 28th stakes winner sired by Violence, a multiple graded stakes champion. However, Violence's promising career was cut short by a leg fracture in the run-up to the 2013 Kentucky Derby.

He never had a chance to stretch out past 8.5 furlongs and there will be questions about Forte's ability to handle 10 furlongs at Churchill Downs after a one-length win in the Florida Derby. He'll face a 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup full of speed that he hasn't seen before. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He demonstrated his ability to beat quality competition when he posted stakes wins in the Jeff Ruby Steaks, Street Sense and Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. Two Phil's also had top-three finishes at the Lecomte Stakes and Risen Star Stakes earlier this year.

He was sired by Hard Spun, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, third in the Preakness Stakes and fourth in the Belmont Stakes. Two Phil's is flying under the radar due to his connections, but that has not slowed him down during the prep season. He has been building towards the best performance of his career, making him a strong longshot bet for this year's race at Churchill Downs, according to Demling. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

