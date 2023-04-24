While horse racing fans are evaluating the results of prep races ahead of the 2023 Kentucky Derby, a horse seeing his stock continue to rise is Tapit Trice. Even though his last two wins were against Tampa Bay Derby and the Bluegrass Stakes fields that weren't especially daunting, he had moments in each race that were elite regardless of the competition. His gutsy performances in those races are why he is one of the favorites at 11-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds for the race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6.

A better jump at Churchill Downs could be the difference between Tapit Trice having the edge on other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders like Derma Sotogake (13-1), Kingsbarns (11-1) and the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte (5-2). Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. Forte arrived at Churchill Downs from South Florida earlier this week following a 14-hour van ride from his winter base in Delray Beach. His resume includes wins in the Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby.

However, Forte's Florida Derby triumph highlighted concerns, such as a lack of response to his rider on the second turn. He needed the stretch to find his high gear and get past a lackluster field, which could ultimately doom him against a loaded Kentucky Derby 2023 field. There are several quality 2023 Kentucky Derby horses sitting behind Forte in the odds, leaving him without much value at his current price, according to Demling. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. A look at his run in the Jeff Ruby Stakes sums up Two Phil's potential to win the Kentucky Derby 2023. He broke from the 10th post position in that race, stayed outside the entire time and hit the gas on the final turn.

Two Phil's holds the fastest Beyer Speed Figure of any horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field (101), and proved he doesn't need an advantageous post position to win in a big race. The Kentucky Derby 2023 favorite, Forte, likes to rise from the middle of the pack in the back half of races, but could get caught up in traffic. Meanwhile, Two Phil's has shown he can stay out of the muck near the inside rail and still have a realistic shot at winning. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who will give you "juicy odds" and a potentially hefty payday. Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures