Trainer Steve Asmussen made headlines on February 20 when his horse, Bet He's Ready, delivered the Hall of Famer his 10,000th career victory. Despite the prolific number, Asmussen has never won the Kentucky Derby, but he has three second place finishes to his credit, including last year's Run for the Roses with Epicenter. Gulfport is currently Asmussen's top option in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds at 97-1, with room to improve ahead of the Saturday, May 6 race. Other horses like Forte (8-1), Hoosier Philly (11-1) and Tapit Trice (15-1) check in as the early 2023 Kentucky Derby favorites as 2023 Kentucky Derby futures pour in. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. One of the unquantifiable things about horses that is tough to predict is the transition from their two-year-old form to three-years-old. While it's equally as likely that Forte will prove to be as dominant as he has started out, there is still the possibility that he could stagnate from his recent ascent.

Forte has proven most comfortable as a stalker, and post position could ultimately play a role in his Kentucky Derby 2023 upside. While there is little doubt that Forte is strong enough to close down the stretch, a slow break from a less-than-ideal position could derail his entire race. With other compelling horses holding longer odds, the return on Forte isn't as enticing.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The brown colt gave a preview of the race he could run at Churchill Downs in the Champagne Stakes, when he charged from the back of the pack to win by three-and-a-quarter lengths. He didn't place in his following race, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, in November, but he followed the same game plan and closed out the race to finish fourth.

Blazing Sevens is trained by Chad Brown, who is looking for his first Kentucky Derby victory, but also handled Zandon, who finished third in last year's race. Should Blazing Sevens manage to stay mid-pack and find a seam after the final turn, he has as strong of a chance as any to close out the race with a win. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

