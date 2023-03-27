For months, horse racing fans have been looking for threats to Forte, the overall favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Forte (3-1) has been at the top of the 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders since November, but perceptions could change in the coming weeks if Practical Move continues his ascent. Practical Move (12-1) is coming off consecutive wins at Los Alamitos and the San Felipe Stakes, but has also impressed in recent workouts ahead of his next race.

The next race on the docket for Practical Move will come at the Santa Anita Derby, where he will run against other 2023 Kentucky Derby hopefuls Geaux Rocket Ride (30-1), Skinner (45-1), National Treasure (53-1) and Mandarin Hero (116-1) on April 8. A win could push any of those 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to the forefront. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. Forte is the most accomplished three-year-old in the country thus far with five wins in six career starts and four graded-stakes victories already to his name. However, he'll face his biggest hurdle thus far early next month at the Florida Derby and the stakes will raise again at Churchill Downs in May.

Forte is a son of Violence, who won a pair of graded stakes races in 2012 and 2013, but one of those victories came on a synthetic surface and he also only ran four times in his career. His mother, Queen Caroline, ran 10 times in her career, but only captured one victory on turf, so pedigree could be a question. Forte's career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 98 only ranks fifth among three-year-olds this season, so Demling questions the 3-1 figure at this stage of the process.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 66-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blazing Sevens will next run in the Wood Memorial Grade 2 Stakes on April 8 and needs a strong showing after his eighth-place finish at the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

Other potential 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders like Hit Show (28-1), Raise Cain (66-1), Classic Car Wash, and Tapit's Conquest (90-1) will also be in the field, so a win would re-inspire public confidence back into Blazing Sevens. He has run in less-than-ideal conditions more often than not, so it's still unknown what his full potential can be. However, should he pull together a complete race at Aqueduct, Demling will target Blazing Sevens as the Kentucky Derby 2023 draws closer.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an even bigger longshot who has "a lot of room to improve," and could make a serious charge at Churchill Downs.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures