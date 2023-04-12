One of the most famous names in horse racing will be absent from the Kentucky Derby for the second straight year. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert is banned from Churchill Downs through June, so he is not allowed to enter a horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field when the race goes to post on Saturday, May 6. Baffert has won six times at Churchill Downs, creating a unique dynamic with the 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tapit Trice is 8-1. How should you construct your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top favorite and has won five straight races. Forte is also the earnings leader among this year's three-year-olds at nearly $2.4 million, but Demling doesn't love his price in the current 2023 Kentucky Derby futures and isn't picking him to win.

For as accomplished as Forte is, there will be questions about how he holds up at 1 1/4 miles against a 20-horse field. In his win in the 2023 Florida Derby, he started wide at the 11th post and had to run five-wide before winning by a length in the most challenging race he's faced thus far. He'll see even more speed and an even more crowded 2023 Kentucky Derby field at Churchill Downs. There isn't enough value here to justify the price even if you consider him the best in the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 88-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Two Phil's fell off the radar after a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Breeders' Futurity last October. He was dominated by Forte and others, leaving bettors down on him as he entered his three-year-old season.

But he bounced back quickly with a win at the Grade 3 Street Sense and finished no worse than third in three graded stakes races in 2023. Most impressively, he ran a blistering 1:49.03 in his win at the 2023 Jeff Ruby Stakes on March 25, recording the highest Beyer speed figure of any horse in his age class this year.

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who will give you "juicy odds" and a potentially hefty payday.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures