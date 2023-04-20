Final preparations for the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6 have begun. Only three 2023 Kentucky Derby horses who earned qualifying points have topped $1 million in career earnings ahead of the Run for the Roses: Japanese horse Derma Sotogake ($1.11 million), Brad Cox's Angel of Empire ($1.02 million) and Todd Pletcher's Forte, who led the 2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 190 points and $2.36 million in earnings.

Forte is arguably the most accomplished horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field and will be one of three horses giving Pletcher a chance to become just the seventh trainer with three Kentucky Derby wins. Forte is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Pletcher's other offerings, Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, are both 11-1. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. Forte's credentials are unimpeachable, as he's already a five-time graded stakes winner with four Grade 1 wins to his name. However, he faced his toughest test to date in the Florida Derby and had to run down Mage late.

Neither Violence (Forte's sire) or Queen Caroline (dam) ran more than nine furlongs in their careers, so the added distance, crowded field and presence of speed all could be issues for Pletcher's prized thoroughbred. Forte's best Beyer Speed Figure as a three-year-old was 98 in his win in the Fountain of Youth. However, there have been 11 better speed figures posted by three-year-olds this year. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Hard Spun by Mia Torri broke his maiden at Colonial Downs last July and won the 2022 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes at Canterbury Park. After a disappointing seventh-place run at the 2022 Breeders' Futurity, he won the 2022 Street Sense.

In three starts as a three-year-old, he finished second at Lecomte, third at the Risen Star and won the Jeff Ruby Steaks, posting a career-best 101 Beyer Speed Figure that ranks second among all three-year-olds this season in the process. That came on a synthetic surface, but he's backed up that number with seven career starts on dirt. As such, he's looking like a sensational value after ranking fifth in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

