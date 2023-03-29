The 2023 Kentucky Derby is six weeks away, with a new group of horses looking to make history at Churchill Downs. There has not been a Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018, but one of the 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders will win the first leg on Saturday, May 6. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds after winning the Fountain of Youth earlier this year. He will have to fend off other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses like Tapit Trice (8-1), Arabian Knight (9-1) and Practical Move (12-1).

Practical Move has won three of his six races since he began running competitively in 2022, including a win at Santa Anita Park earlier this month. He also has a second-place and two third-place finishes next to his name, so should you include him in your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse won the 2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile and 2023 Fountain of Youth, but he will face his toughest challenge yet at the Kentucky Derby 2023. His father, Violence, won a pair of graded stakes races in 2012 and 2013, but he only ran four times in his career.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 66-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blazing Sevens will next run in the Wood Memorial Grade 2 Stakes on April 8 and needs a strong showing after his eighth-place finish at the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures