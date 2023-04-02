The 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Churchill Downs in Louisville and the 149th Run for the Roses will once again be notable for Bob Baffert's absence. The six-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer lost his appeal of a two-year suspension from the Kentucky Racing Commission and his most prominent horses have been transferred to the barn of former assistant Tim Yakteen. Two Phil's is a guaranteed qualifier for the 2023 Kentucky Derby field with 123 points, but he's still an 88-1 longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds.

The Todd Pletcher-trained Forte has already earned nearly $1.8 million with six wins in seven career starts and is the 3-1 favorite in 2023 Kentucky Derby futures after his victory in the Florida Derby on Saturday. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Tapit Trice (8-1), even though he's one of the favorites and just won the Tampa Bay Derby. Another horse in Todd Pletcher's stable, Tapit Trice is the son of Tapit, who finished a disappointing ninth at the 2004 Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice has won three straight races, but those haven't come against the stiffest of competition, with a Grade III victory at Tampa being his most impressive.

While that win looks strong on paper, the horse had to rally from last place during the final eighth of a mile. His jockey, Luis Saez, admitted afterwards that the horse "was a little green" and Demling backs that notion, saying Tapit Trice "seems to be a little immature and gets into his own way at times." Given the horse's short odds but obvious flaws, Demling advises steering clear of Tapit Trice and doesn't even have the horse finishing in the top 10 of his projected 2023 Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Reincarnate, even though he's a long shot at 24-1. After finishing as a runner-up in three maiden races, Reincarnate found his way to the winner's circle at Del Mar last November and won the 2023 Sham Stakes in his three-year-old debut on Jan. 8 before being transferred to Yakteen's barn.

He took third in the Rebel Stakes just over a week after making the switch and was third in Saturday's Arkansas Derby. "The best of the bunch that had been in the barn of trainer Bob Baffert? Now trained by Tim Yakteen, the son of Good Magic was tough in the Arkansas Derby and then his odds will plummet," Demling said. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures