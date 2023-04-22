One of the wildest storylines heading into the 149th Run for the Roses is that one the top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders, Kingsbarns, doesn't have a jockey. Kingsbarns is 11-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, but his usual jockey, Flavien Prat, will ride Angel of Empire, who's 29-1. Prat won the 2019 Kentucky Derby and finished third in three other editions, so should you consider Angel of Empire in your best 2023 Kentucky Derby bets?

Trainer Todd Pletcher hasn't historically sent his top horses on the route he has sent Kinsgbarns. Choosing between favorites for the Kentucky Derby 2023 winner isn't easy, but eliminating 2023 Kentucky Derby horses like Kingsbarns who could be trending down behind the scenes is one betting strategy. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. Although Forte has posted impressive speed figures throughout his run to the Kentucky Derby 2023, he has proven to be most comfortable rising late. If there were any doubt about his potential to win the Kentucky Derby, it has started at the wrong time, following his most recent win in the Florida Derby on April 1.

Forte won by a single length and needed to create a burst from an outside position to do so. While he is deservedly the overall 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, there is the possibility that he won't be able to create a similar such opportunity in a larger field and a longer track length. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He's one of the few 2023 Kentucky Derby horses with a Churchill Downs victory under his belt courtesy of winning the Street Sense Stakes in October. As a three-year-old, the horse has finished in the money in all three of his starts and is coming off a Jeff Ruby Steaks victory.

Two Phil's checks the box of having the pedigree that many often look for when backing Kentucky Derby horses. He is the son of Hard Spun, a four-time graded stakes winner who placed in the top four in all three Triple Crown races in 2007. Two Phil's also has an X-factor that no other horse has, as he posted a 103 Beyer Speed Figure at the Jeff Ruby Steaks, the highest mark of any three-year-old this year. Given Two Phil's form, his lineage and that unparalleled speed, Demling likes him as a longshot to back in 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who will give you "juicy odds" and a potentially hefty payday. Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures