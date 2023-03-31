The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be without its record-winning trainer. Bob Baffert, whose six Kentucky Derby victories are tied for the most all-time, will remain suspended by Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The ban stems from a failed post-race drug test by Baffert's horse, Medina Spirit, following the colt's 2021 Derby win, which was later disqualified. Todd Pletcher, himself a two-time Derby-winning trainer, trains the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite, Forte, who's 3-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds.

Forte has won his last four races and five of his six career starts have been victories. Other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Tapit Trice (8-1) and Practical Move (12-1). Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Tapit Trice (8-1), even though he's one of the favorites and just won the Tampa Bay Derby. Another horse in Todd Pletcher's stable, Tapit Trice is the son of Tapit, who finished a disappointing ninth at the 2004 Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice has won three straight races, but those haven't come against the stiffest of competition, with a Grade III victory at Tampa being his most impressive.

While that win looks strong on paper, the horse had to rally from last place during the final eighth of a mile. His jockey, Luis Saez, admitted afterwards that the horse "was a little green" and Demling backs that notion, saying Tapit Trice "seems to be a little immature and gets into his own way at times." Given the horse's short odds but obvious flaws, Demling advises steering clear of Tapit Trice and doesn't even have the horse finishing in the top 10 of his projected 2023 Kentucky Derby leaderboard. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Reincarnate, even though he's a long shot at 24-1. The horse began the season in Baffert's stable, but with his Kentucky Derby suspension, Reincarnate was transferred to trainer Tim Yakteen. Reincarnate has won two of his four races on dirt, finishing second and third in the others.

The colt has the type of pedigree you'd like to see for any horse worth investing 2023 Kentucky Derby bets on. He is the son of Good Magic, who won multiple Grade 1 races in 2018 and finished runner-up at that year's Kentucky Derby to Justify, who would go on to win the Triple Crown. Reincarnate has not had a poor showing in his six-race career, and his long Kentucky Derby odds 2023 deserve him consideration come May 6. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who will benefit from the 2023 Kentucky Derby distance and could make a serious charge at Churchill Downs. Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures