Last year's Kentucky Derby featured one of the biggest upsets in horse racing history, as Rich Strike flew past several horses down the final stretch to give trainer Eric Reed his first victory at Churchill Downs. Rich Strike was entered late into the Kentucky Derby due to a scratch the day before the Run for the Roses. The 2023 Kentucky Derby field is starting to take shape as the race is less than three weeks away. Forte, who has won six of seven career starts, is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds.

Other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Tapit Trice (8-1) and Practical Move (12-1). Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. There are questions surrounding Forte's ability to win on the big stage, as he was sired by a horse (Violence) who never raced in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes or Belmont Stakes. Forte was a 1-5 favorite at the Florida Derby, but he did not take the lead until the final 16th of a mile.

Forte will facing the toughest field of his career on May 6, as the Kentucky Derby 2023 field is loaded with quality horses. He will be ridden by a jockey who has never won this race, so it is difficult to justify his current betting price. Demling thinks Forte will be in contention, but his Kentucky Derby odds 2023 are not worth backing when there are other contenders offering favorable payouts. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 88-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Two Phil's ranks fifth in the 2023 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 123 points, but 29 horses have shorter 2023 Derby odds, creating immense value. The horse was sired by Hard Spun, who won four Graded Stakes races and was runner-up in the 2007 Kentucky Derby, so pedigree is on Two Phil's side.

The three-year-old colt has two victories, a runner-up and a third place over his last four races, which were all graded stakes. The first win coincidentally came at Churchill Downs and he's coming off a victory at the Jeff Ruby Steaks in which he showed his potential with a 103 Beyer Speed Figure. Demling notes that this is the highest speed figure for any three-year-old this year, so Two Phil's appears to be peaking at just the right time. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who will give you "juicy odds" and a potentially hefty payday. Anyone who backs this horse could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures