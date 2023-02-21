It's still nearly three months until the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs, but the Road to the Kentucky Derby is heating up and 2023 Kentucky Derby futures are already available. Brad Cox's Instant Coffee has won three of four starts in his career and already has a win this year in the Lecomte Stakes. He's 22-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Pletcher's Forte is the 8-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby 2023 futures after winning the Breeders' Cup Futurity and Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. Forte has already won three graded-stakes races to lead the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 40 points and owns $1.545 million in career earnings.

However, Bob Baffert's horses haven't entered the fray yet. Baffert is currently battling in the courts to have his rights to train for the May 6 race restored, and even if that bid is unsuccessful, many of his horses are expected to be transferred to eligible trainers by the Feb. 28 deadline. Baffert horses Arabian Knight, Faustin, National Treasure and Cave Rock are all expected to be serious 2023 Triple Crown contenders and Forte's price simply can't be justified at this stage with so many other options on the board that have potential.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Blazing Sevens has the pedigree as the son of Good Magic, who won multiple graded stakes races and was the runner-up in the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Blazing Sevens already has a Grade 1 stakes victory under his belt when he claimed the Champagne Stakes in just his third start last October.

In that race, he closed from near the back of the field, bypassed the leaders, and finished with a 3 1/4-length victory. That was his first race with jockey Flavien Prat, but the two of them are projected to team up at Churchill Downs. Prat has five previous Kentucky Derby starts and has placed in the top three four times, including a 2019 victory aboard Country House. With winning connections and a strong start to his career, Blazing Sevens is one of the 2023 Kentucky Derby sleeper picks and is going undervalued amongst Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an even bigger longshot who has "a lot of room to improve," and could make a serious charge at Churchill Downs.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back?

