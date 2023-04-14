The 2023 Kentucky Derby field is coming into picture and favorites emerged after a trio of major prep races last weekend. Tapit Trice and Practical Move were already known 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders, but wins in the Blue Grass Stakes and Santa Anita Derby, respectively, thrust them toward the top of the Kentucky Derby 2023 contenders. Now they'll be considered horses to watch along with points and earnings leader Forte at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6.

Forte is the 3-1 favorite in 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, with Tapit Trice at 8-1 and Practical Move at 12-1. With their places in the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup already secured, they're likely to settle in near the top of the Kentucky Derby odds 2023, but who should you back when you place 2023 Kentucky Derby bets? Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top favorite and has won five straight races. He's coming off a victory in the Florida Derby on April 1, but Demling is fading the favorite at the 2023 Kentucky Derby anyway.

Forte has proven he can be beat, finishing fourth at Saratoga last July. He'll see even more speed at Churchill Downs with a 20-horse field expected to race at the Run for the Roses in May. "He'll be right there but his odds will be too low for me," Demling told SportsLine. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 88-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. After winning three times as a two-year-old, Two Phil's has continued to exceed expectations in his three-year-old season. He ran second in the Lecomte Stakes, a solid third behind two other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses at the Rebel Stakes, and saved his best for last at the Jeff Ruby Steaks to earn his way into the 2023 Kentucky Derby field.

Two Phil's was in the middle of the pack heading into the final turn in the Jeff Ruby Steaks, but made his move and wound up sprinting clear for a 5 1/4-length win. He posted a career-best 101 Beyer Speed Figure that was the second-fastest of any three-year-old this season. Even though the win came on turf, he has the dirt credentials to assume that the speed will translate. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

