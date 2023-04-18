Forte topped all three-year-olds in qualifying points for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He also tops the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses in career earnings at $2.36 million and is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Forte is trained by Todd Pletcher and is one of three horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field that will give Pletcher a shot to become just the seventh trainer in history to win the Run for the Roses three times, as he'll also trot out Kingsbarns (43-1) and Tapit Trice (8-1). Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. There hasn't been another horse that has proven to look better than Forte, but there have been a number of likely entries that have shown that if the pace and flow of the race goes their way, they have a chance to steal a win.

Making Forte less appealing is that even though he is 3-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2023, there is still an expectation that his number could shorten even further. Forte finished with another win in his final prep before the Kentucky Derby 2023, but didn't wow anyone based on his previous showings. Taking short odds on a horse that is showing he may be on the backside of his bell curve is not optimal, according to Demling. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 88-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Owned by Patricia's Hope LLC and Phillip Sagan, Two Phil's is trained by Larry Rivelli, who has won nearly 1,800 races in his career but only 11 graded-stakes races. He's the son of Hard Spun, who finished top-four in all three Triple Crown races in 2007 and finished his career with four graded-stakes victories.

Two Phil's broke his maiden at Colonial Downs last July and won the Shakopee Juvenile Stakes at Canterbury Park in September. He was stretched from six furlongs to 8.5 in his next start at the Breeders' Futurity and finished a disappointing seventh, but followed that up by winning the Street Sense three weeks later. He added qualifying points by hitting the board at Lecomte and the Risen Star in his three-year-old season and won the Jeff Ruby Steaks to earn his way into the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

