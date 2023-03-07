Prep races leading up to the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 will determine the field for the 149th Run for the Roses. One of the Kentucky Derby 2023 prep races that has featured several potential contenders was the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park, where Confidence Game took the win despite coming in as an 18-1 long shot. The win should almost certainly shorten his number from the 99-1 he was at in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, but is he one of the top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders?

Red Route One holds 58-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2023 and finished second in Rebel after bringing up the rear for most of the race. Should more consideration be given to either when stacking them up against Forte, who leads the shortlist of 2023 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1? Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. By the time he lines up at his gate for the Kentucky Derby 2023, Forte will have been a lighter in Derby prep than most of his competitors, but his trainer, Todd Pletcher, is hoping he can recreate a winning roadmap. In 2010, he ran Super Saver in Tampa Bay ahead of the Arkansas Derby, and after third- and second-place finishes, Super Saver went on to win in the Kentucky Derby.

Forte ran at another Florida track, Gulfstream Park, ahead of Arkansas, but Pletcher hasn't produced another Kentucky Derby winner via that route since 2010. His last winner, Always Dreaming (2017), ran exclusively in Florida in the runup to the Kentucky Derby, but waited until Churchill Downs to post career-high speed figures. Forte has already registered to top speed figures, but that was months ago, and it's still unclear how similar he'll be to the version of himself last seen in November.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The three-year-old colt is trained by Chad Brown and owned by Rodeo Creek Racing. He's already earned $411,000 in four career starts, winning the Champagne Stakes and a maiden race at Saratoga last summer while finishing fourth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and third in the Hopeful Stakes.

Blazing Sevens was sired by 2018 Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic, who was fourth in the Preakness Stakes and won the 2018 Haskell. Good Magic was sired by the legendary Curlin, the 2007 Preakness Stakes winner. Blazing Sevens is currently 18th in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 16 points.

Demling is especially high on an even bigger longshot who has "a lot of room to improve," and could make a serious charge at Churchill Downs.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023?

