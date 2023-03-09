One of the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses that has garnered the most interest is Instant Coffee, who has won his last two starts since a fourth place showing in his first graded stakes race last October. However, his win in the Lecomte Stakes also served as a springboard for two other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders, Two Phil's and Confidence Game. All three are among the names in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, but which one looks most likely to upset 2023 Kentucky Derby favorites like Forte (8-1) or Tapit Trice (15-1)? Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. By the time he lines up at his gate for the Kentucky Derby 2023, Forte will have been a lighter in Derby prep than most of his competitors, but his trainer, Todd Pletcher, is hoping he can recreate a winning roadmap. In 2010, he ran Super Saver in Tampa Bay ahead of the Arkansas Derby, and after third- and second-place finishes, Super Saver went on to win in the Kentucky Derby.

Forte ran at another Florida track, Gulfstream Park, ahead of Arkansas, but Pletcher hasn't produced another Kentucky Derby winner via that route since 2010. His last winner, Always Dreaming (2017), ran exclusively in Florida in the runup to the Kentucky Derby, but waited until Churchill Downs to post career-high speed figures. Forte has already registered to top speed figures, but that was months ago, and it's still unclear how similar he'll be to the version of himself last seen in November.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Racing fans and bettors got a long look at Blazing Sevens going head-to-head with early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte at the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

The two met previously at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year, when Blazing Sevens finished in fourth but ran a better race than his results implied after having to recover from an early bump out of the break. That was also his first two-turn race and should speak to how resourceful he can be in such a format. Blazing Sevens' win at the Champagne Stakes was completed on a wet and sloppy track and while he doesn't have a pristine resume of wins, he has shown he can battle through adverse conditions in a big race.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures