Legendary trainer Todd Pletcher has two strong contenders heading into the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6. A son of Uncle Mo by Lady Tapit, Kingsbarns improved to 3-0 in his career after winning the 2023 Louisiana Derby to punch his ticket to the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup. Pletcher's best horse appears to be Forte, who has six wins in seven career starts and has nearly $2 million in career earnings. Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Kingsbarns is a 43-1 longshot.

Other notable 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Practical Move (12-1), Instant Coffee (19-1) and Tapit Trice (8-1). Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Tapit Trice (8-1), even though he's one of the favorites and just won the Tampa Bay Derby. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt has won three straight races, including the Tampa Bay Derby on March 11. All three wins came at a mile or farther.

However, Demling has also considered that Tapit Trice finished a disappointing third at Aqueduct last November, needing 1:38.38 to cover a mile despite running on a fast track. Demling sees far better values in the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures. "He seems to be a little immature and gets into his own way at times," Demling told SportsLine. See which other 2023 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Reincarnate, even though he's a long shot at 24-1. After finishing as a runner-up in three maiden races, Reincarnate found his way to the winner's circle at Del Mar last November and won the 2023 Sham Stakes in his three-year-old debut on Jan. 8 before being transferred to Yakteen's barn.

He took third in the Rebel Stakes just over a week after making the switch and was third in Saturday's Arkansas Derby. "The best of the bunch that had been in the barn of trainer Bob Baffert? Now trained by Tim Yakteen, the son of Good Magic was tough in the Arkansas Derby and then his odds will plummet," Demling said. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

