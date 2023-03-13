With just under two months until the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 6, the Road to the Kentucky Derby is starting to heat up. There are mutiple horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby standings that have accumulated 50 points or more, and they've all likely done enough to take a spot in the Run for the Roses. Trainer Brad Cox didn't win his first Grade 1 stakes race until 2018, but the 43-year-old Louisville native has quickly become one of the most successful trainers in North America leading up to the Kentucky Derby 2023.

Cox already has four horses that have racked up at least 20 points on Derby Trail, including Angel of Empire, the surprise winner of the Risen Star Stakes last month. That colt is a 99-1 longshot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Meanwhile, Todd Pletcher's Forte is the 8-1 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures. Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, saying the favorite doesn't even crack the top five. Forte has locked up a spot in the Kentucky Derby 2023 after winning the Fountain of Youth Stakes last week at Gulfstream Park. It was his fifth win in six starts and a strong performance in his first start since winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November.

However, Forte was a heavy 1-2 favorite in his three-year-old debut and is going to face more speed during the Triple Crown season, when he is matched up against the West Coast horses who were in limbo earlier in the year. With Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby hopefuls now transferred to other barns with Baffert's suspension upheld, the 8-1 price is simply to thin for Demling to justify a play on Todd Pletcher's most accomplished offering of the season.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Blazing Sevens, even though he's a 27-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Racing fans and bettors got a long look at Blazing Sevens going head-to-head with early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte at the Fountain of Youth Stakes.

The two met previously at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year, when Blazing Sevens finished in fourth but ran a better race than his results implied after having to recover from an early bump out of the break. That was also his first two-turn race and should speak to how resourceful he can be in such a format. Blazing Sevens' win at the Champagne Stakes was completed on a wet and sloppy track and while he doesn't have a pristine resume of wins, he has shown he can battle through adverse conditions in a big race.

Demling is especially high on an even bigger longshot who has "a lot of room to improve," and could make a serious charge at Churchill Downs.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back?

