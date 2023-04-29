The fastest two minutes in sports is right around the corner, as the 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs. Derma Sotogake, who made his debut in Japan, is one of the top 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders. He won the Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun before solidifying his spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field by winning the UAE Derby in March. Derma Sotogake is 13-1 in the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds.

Forte, a Todd Pletcher-trained horse, is the 5-2 favorite to win the Kentucky Derby 2023. Is there any value to be had on Forte with your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets given his low odds? Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. Forte has won five straight races, but finished fourth in the 2022 Sanford, proving he can be defeated.

Forte's most recent win came in the Florida Derby, where he relied on a late sprint to take out the field after trailing the pack until reaching the final finish line. His results can't be argued, but the value can. With a strong, open field, 5-2 Kentucky Derby odds 2023 may be too short for a horse being stretched out in a 10-furlong race. This will be the longest race Forte has run and the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup is filled with speed. Demling thinks despite Forte's winning ways, there are too many uncertainties.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He has already made a name for himself in the horse racing world since his debut race in 2022. Two Phil's is the son of Hard Spun, a successful sire who is known for producing high-quality horses.

He cemented himself as a contender for the Kentucky Derby when he won the Jeff Ruby Steaks in March. Two Phil's will be ridden by Jareth Loveberry, who is getting his first shot in the Kentucky Derby as a 35-year-old journeyman. Loveberry and Two Phil's are both flying under the radar heading into Churchill Downs, creating value on them as longshots, according to Demling.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who will give you "juicy odds" and a potentially hefty payday.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, futures