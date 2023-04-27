The Kentucky Derby began in 1875, making it one of the oldest sporting events in the world. On Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs, the 2023 Kentucky Derby will mark the 149th Run for the Roses and the 2023 Kentucky Derby field is starting to come into focus. Blazing Sevens qualified on points, but trainer Chad Brown announced that he'd bypass the Kentucky Derby 2023, which means Brad Cox will have four horses competing.

Angel of Empire is 29-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, while Hit Show is 30-1, Verifying is 50-1 and Jace's Road is 99-1. Forte, a five-time graded stakes winner trained by Todd Pletcher, is the 5-2 favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures after leading this year's crop of three-year-olds in qualifying points (190) and career earning ($2.4 million). Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Forte, even though he's the top 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite and has won five straight races. After breaking his maiden at Belmont in a five-furlong run and then finishing a disappointing fourth at the Sanford, Forte jumpstarted his two-year-old season by winning the Hopeful with an impressive HRN speed figure of 102.

However, he's only matched that figure once in his four races since. Forte's credentials are impressive, but the stagnant speed figures are a cause for concern against a deep and talented 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup with plenty of speed. Distance may also be a concern since sire Violence and dam Queen Caroline were never stretched out beyond nine furlongs.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Two Phil's, even though he's a long shot at 21-1. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Two Phil's is trained by longtime Chicago trainer Larry Rivelli, who will make his first appearance in the Kentucky Derby. However, any concerns about Rivelli's lack of experience should be outweighed by the horse's experience and an impressive pedigree.

The son of Hard Spun by Mia Torri has already run eight times in his career, winning four times and hitting the board in six of eight starts. The 2023 Jeff Ruby Steaks winner posted the second-fastest Beyer Speed Figure (101) of the three-year-old season on the synthetic surface at Turfway Park, but he has ample experience on dirt thanks to his seven previous starts. His father was a Kentucky Derby runner-up in 2007 who finished top four in all three Triple Crown races that season and won a total of four graded-stakes races.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

