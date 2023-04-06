In the run up to the 149th Run for the Roses, one of the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses making a name for himself is Kingsbarns. Following his win in the Louisiana Derby, he has catapulted himself into the conversation as a challenger to longtime favorite Forte. Kingsbarns is 43-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds, but Forte has been at the front of the field since last year and is holding steady at 3-1. Other 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders include Arabian Knight (9-1), Practical Move (12-1) and Instant Coffee (19-1). Before making any 2023 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2023 Kentucky Derby futures already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions.

One of Demling's surprising 2023 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Tapit Trice (8-1), even though he's one of the favorites and just won the Tampa Bay Derby. Although he has won his last three races, his only win in a graded stakes race came in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 11.

Tapit Trice will have another chance to impress in the Bluegrass Stakes, which figures to be his last prep before the Kentucky Derby 2023. Tapit Trice only earned an 88 Beyer Speed Figure at Tampa Bay, and while that may have been high enough to win that race, it's not encouraging relative to the form of other top horses coming into the Kentucky Derby.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Reincarnate, even though he's a long shot at 24-1. The Tim Yakteen-trained horse was sired by Good Magic and has a graded stakes win at the 2023 Sham Stakes. He has not finished worse than third place in six races, coming in third place at the Rebel Stakes at the end of February.

Reincarnate got off to a poor start at the Rebel Stakes and then was blocked by fifth-place finisher Bourbon Bash as he was rallying in the middle of the race. Despite that race not going as Yakteen had hoped, his horse still managed an eye-catching third. Reincarnate will be a serious contender in the Kentucky Derby if he can run his style of race, making him a value bet as one of the 2023 Kentucky Derby sleepers.

Demling is especially high on a big longshot who will benefit from the 2023 Kentucky Derby distance and could make a serious charge at Churchill Downs.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2023? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below.

